Madina Market women mob Bawumia as he commiserates with them over fire outbreak

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: Peace FM

Market women in Madina Central Market in Accra, gave the vice president and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a rousing reception, Friday morning during a tour to commiserate with them over a recent fire outbreak.





Large parts of the market were ravaged by fire last week, resulting in significant property losses for many market men and women.



Following behind-the-scene discussions with the leadership of the market women with the government during the week, the vice president and NPP flagbearer visited the market Friday morning to interact with the market men and women who lost their property.



Upon Dr. Bawumia's entry into the market, the women gave him a rousing welcome, as he went around and inspected the affected parts of the market.



Addressing them, Dr. Bawumia expressed his sympathy to the affected market women and assured them of support to get back to business.



Dr. Bawumia announced plans to immediately start the construction of a three-storey 120-store facility to replace the burnt facility.



Also, the Ghana Enterprises Agency, represented by its CEO, pledged support in the form of financial assistance to restock for those impacted by the fire.



The NPP flagbearer donated 200,000 Cedis to those who were affected by the fire outbreak.



