Madina MP suffers setback as polls favour independent contender, Prince Moses Zakaria

Diasporia News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: The New Crusading Guide

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency in Accra, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, 44, is fast loosing grips of the constituency to his arch-foe, Prince Moses Zakariah, an internationally connected but disgruntled party member who was disqualified during the vetting for the party’s primaries over an allegation still not told to the constituents.



Snap polls conducted by Global Info Analytics titled “Special Poll- Focus on Madina Constituency…” puts the man vying for the Madina seat as an independent parliamentary candidate hopeful in a 44% lead, with a yet-to-be elected NPP candidate at 27% and Francis Sosu, the incumbent wobbles with 23% and 6% for someone else.



“The polls show voters across the party divide in majority of the electoral areas throwing their support for Prince Moses Zakaria as Francis Sosu falls out of favour in the constituency. Mr Zakaria currently leads in with 44%, an imaginary NPP candidate, 27% and Francis Sosu, the incumbent with 23% and 6% will vote for someone else,” Global Info Analytics boss, Mussa Dankwah told the media.



Very typical of politicians Honourable Sosu’s activists are out discrediting the polls when the reality show voters across the party divide in majority of the electoral areas are throwing their support for Prince Moses Zakaria while Francis Sosu keep falling out of favour in the constituency.



The field interviews, which according to Global Info Analytics, were conducted between 31st July to 5th August 2023, with the Electoral Commission’s 2020 voters register was used as sample frame show that Zakaria could emerge the winner of the 2024 parliamentary election if the NDC does not up its game.



Asked whom the voters are likely to vote for in the 2024 parliamentary election, 44% (pictured) intoned they would vote for the Independent parliamentary candidate hopeful.



The areas covered for the polls were: Oyarifa, Pantang, Okataban, Tatanaa South, Social Welfare North and South and Nkwantanang East and West.



Prinve Moses Zakaria Chief Executive of Zakonut company limited with a demonstrated history of working in the environmental services industry. He is skilled in Environmental Impact Assessment, Public Speaking, Broadcast Journalism, Climate Change Adaptation, and Leadership. Strong business development professional with a MSc focused in Climate Change and Sustainable Development from University of Ghana.