Madina MP pays courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of UPSA

The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, paid a working visit to the vice-chancellor, Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



The visit is part of his commitment to making sure he is abreast with developments and needs of all the educational facilities within the constituency and to see how best he can support and partner major stakeholders in the sector to bring the desired results to his constituents and other beneficiaries.



The Member of Parliament after assuming office as MP has been making efforts to strengthen educational institutions within the constituency. Among other things discussed, the MP assured the Vice-chancellor of his commitment to championing the concerns of UPSA on the floor of parliament.



He disclosed to the Vice-Chancellor that he had instituted a yearly award scheme for the best law student from the university under his educational policy. The award included an undisclosed cash amount, law materials, and opportunity to undertake a one-year paid internship program with the FX- Law and Associates among other incentives.



He intimated to the VC that he is in the process of launching a scholarship fund to help needy but brilliant students in other disciplines of study. He also disclosed that he hopes to sponsor at least 10 medical students from his constituency to become doctors to serve the health needs of the constituency.



The MP also said he is in partnership with some sponsors to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the constituency through the upgrading of existing ICT infrastructure and provision of Ultra-Modern ICT labs to government schools where none exist.



The MP is also looking forward to organizing an annual teacher’s award to strengthen and motivate teachers within the constituency. To help improve the reading skills of students in his constituency the MP indicated that he is in partnership with the Ghana Library Authority to institute an annual reading competition among the schools within the constituency.



He added that a modern library facility will be built for the overall best school. The MP also said as part of efforts to improve teaching and learning in all public schools within the constituency, all chalkboards will be replaced with modern white marker boards within his first term in office. The Vice-chancellor was very grateful for the visit and expressed joy for the great plans the MP has for the constituency.



The VC also highlighted some important corporate social responsibilities the university had carried out in the constituency which included organizing classes for SHS students during vacation and adopting one of the basic schools in the constituency for the university since UPSA at present does not have land space to put up one.



The VC however complained about some security issues within and around the university and asked the MP to intervene. The MP assured the University of his Commitment to enhancing the security and safety of students, on and off-campus by providing streetlights around the school to reduce petty crimes and to enhance visibility.



The MP also assured the university community that his doors are always wide open to receive and address issues affecting the university. In a pending matter between the school administration and some students of the university with the MP as counsel for the students at a disciplinary hearing, MP appealed for pardon for the students.



The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey on his part, pledged his unflinching support to the Member of Parliament to help in the realization of his promises to his constituents especially in the area of education and make education in the constituency an enviable one.



In attendance at the meeting were also the Registrar of UPSA, Dr. G. Koryoe Anim-Wright and members of the education team from the office of the MP headed by Timothy King Avorde and assisted by Professor Abu Yaya and Daniel Nuku Kove.



Other members present from the office of the MP were the Head of Administration, Timothy Thatchroot, Head of Quality Parliamentary Representation, Ken Kadrah-Huletey and the special aide to the MP Issaka Issifu.