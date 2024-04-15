Madina MP launches ‘Empowerment of Muslim Women’ project

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu has launched a new project called “Empowerment of Muslim Women.”



The project, according to the MP, is an entrepreneurship initiative that seeks to empower Muslim women within the Madina Zongo communities to earn a living by providing them with free short-to-long-term apprenticeship training.



Speaking in an interview with the press during the Madina Sallafest celebration at the Madina Astro Turf, Lawyer Sosu emphasised that part of his mandate as a Member of Parliament for Madina was to create a platform to empower Muslim women and provide leverage for them to contribute to community development.



According to the legislator, when Muslim women are empowered, they feel confident, and capable, and become active contributors to social development for the betterment of the community.



He said the initiative will keep providing life-enhancing programmes to empower young Muslim women in the constituency.



He expressed concern about the high rate of poverty in the Zongo Communities, noting the fact that empowering Muslim women could decrease the rate of poverty to a large level in the Zongo Community in the constituency.



The MP is very passionate about the development of Muslims and hinted at his readiness to establish a new project called the Islamic Women Development Project.



"One of the things that came out when I visited the various Mosques is the fact that there is the need for us to commit more to the development of Islamic women or women of Islamic faith.



"So there is a new project known as Islamic Women Development Project that I would soon roll out and this project is going to be used to train Muslim women.



"We are going to run this intended project with the Islamic women and put them into a small economic unit and those who desire training would be taken through special skills training. We are going to train them and help them to acquire skills training that can make them participate in society.



"We are going to put these Islamic women together to ensure that when the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government under former President John Dramani Mahama takes charge of the presidency, it will be easier to use other economic intervention projects to reach out to the Islamic women," the MP revealed.