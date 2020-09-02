Politics of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: GNA

Madina MP calls for peaceful election

MP for Madina, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique

Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique has called on politicians to be tolerant with opposing views to ensure peace prevails before, during and after the elections.



At a meeting with the Patriotic Ambassadors, a wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Madina, he urged the electorate to vote massively for the Party to enable it to continue with the developmental projects.



The meeting was to brief the group on government’s policies and interventions as well as enquire about their challenges.



Alhaji Saddique mentioned the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food and Jobs, the One District One Factory, and the Nations Builders Corps (NaBCo) as a few of government’s policies, which had transformed many lives.



He said he had been able to provide Astroturf for the Madina Constituency adding that major roads in the area had been awarded on contract while plans were afoot to provide streetlights on all the roads.



He called on political parties to conduct issue-based campaigns devoid of insults to ensure the growth of Ghana’s democracy.



The MP commended the Patriotic Ambassadors for their foresight and hard work and urged them to get more members on board.



Mr Daniel Kissi Adjabeng, the Chairman of the group, called on supporters of the Party to work harder than before to ensure victory in the general election.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.