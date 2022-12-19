Madamfo Ghana Foundation hands over school project to Kunka community

Regional News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) known for its benevolent activities, Madamfo Ghana Foundation, has built and handed over a modern 3-unit classroom block with Staff common room, WASH facilities and a borehole to the Nana Ponkor MA School in Kunka a suburb of the Obuasi

Municipality.



At a ceremony to hand over the project to the school, the Deputy Country Director of Madamfo Ghana Foundation, Sunday Enoch Atipoe said the Foundation moved in to support the school after a Multimedia Journalist Isaac Normenyo reported the dilapidating state of the former classroom block

which accommodated the students.



As a foundation with a longstanding history of helping the less privileged and deprived communities, we did not hesitate to offer a helping hand to the school when the request came.



He was optimistic the new structure would help reduce congestion, provide a congenial environment for teaching and learning and improve sanitation in the school.



He appealed to the school and leaders of the community to maintain and protect the facility to enable it to stand the test of time.



Project in sync with the objectives of OMA



Reacting to the gesture by the Foundation, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Hon. Elijah Adansi- Bonah lauded them for the project saying it meets the quality and standard set for a modern classroom

block.



He added that as a policy directive, the Assembly has decided to provide WASH facilities for all the school projects it embarks upon.



This project from Madamfo foundation conforms to the standards set by the Assembly which stipulates that all school projects undertaken, should make provisions for WASH facilities.



Journalists must be accorded maximum



Nana Kwabena Ponkor II, Kunkahene who was the chairman of the occasion lauded Isacc Normenyo for the role he played in securing the project for the school adding that it is a mark of good journalism.



He said it was about time the nation paid attention to journalists who are playing significant roles in the development of the country and reward them accordingly.



He added that the private sector must acknowledge its role in national development by complementing the government's efforts.



The project by the Foundation lends credence to the call for the private sector to support education in the country. Government is doing its best but it needs the support of NGOs and private individuals.



The Obuasi Municipal Director of Education George Alfred Koomson on his part said the new school block will pave way for effective teaching and learning.

He also seized the opportunity to encourage benevolent societies including NGOs to continue to partner Government in promoting education in the country.



The Nana Ponkor school and the Kunka community led by Assembly member Francis Appianin after the handing-over ceremony also presented citations and gifts to members of the Madamfo Ghansla foundation and Isaac Nomenyo.