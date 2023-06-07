‘Mad’ dog goes wild, bites 8 people, kills two in Awutu Breku

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A stray dog reportedly went wild at Awutu Breku, the capital of Awutu Senya District in the Central Region, terrorising residents of the community.



According to a news report by UTV, the dog entered the homes of residents, biting eight people out of which two have died.



The report indicated that one of the victims died right away after being bitten by the dog, on Tuesday, June 7, 2023, night. The other victim died after barking and jumping around like a dog.



The residents told the UTV reporter that the dog was a spirit because it did not belong to any of them and it vanished after the incident.



The residents also stated that they are not surprised by what happened because any time a dog is brought into the community it goes mad and starts attacking people.



They said that because of this their chiefs have barred them from keeping dogs as pets.



Watch the UTV report below:









'Mad' dog bites 8 people and kills two at Awutu Breku in the Central Region#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/FfRB6AaBBA — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 7, 2023

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:IB/OGB