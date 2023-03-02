Macroeconomist Hamza Bukari laces his boots to unseat A.B.A Fuseini in Sagnarigu

Politics of Thursday, 2 March 2023

A Macroeconomist, Dr. Hamza Bukari is preparing to take over the Sagnarigu seat from the incumbent and the ranking member for communications Alhaji A.B.A Fusieni.



“We are at an important critical juncture where we can neither afford to lower the quality of politics and leadership nor ignore the interests and aspirations of the grassroots” He disclosed in his intent to represent the constituency.



Dr. Hamza Bukari says his vision is to rebuild a vibrant and formidable NDC in our constituency in order to increase our parliamentary and presidential votes in the 2024 election.



He further indicated that it is that time to empower the youth of Sagnarigu and make them very competitive.



“As a postmodern thought leader, I will deploy my vast knowledge and experience accumulated from decades of academic training and professional practice, and use relevant networks within and outside our party to provide jobs for people, especially the youth, empower women with relevant skills and opportunities to become financially sufficient, support education, health and other municipal services, facilitate the development of roads and transport infrastructure to accelerate development in the Sagnarigu constituency", he stated.



Read his statement below



After many years of consultations and reflection, I hereby announce with utmost humility, my positive response to the clarion call from our gallant party members across the 144 branches, our esteemed council of elders and former appointees, our revered traditional authorities, religious leaders and opinion leaders to represent our beloved Sagnarigu Constituency in the next Parliament. Not only am I proud of my roots as a true son of the soil, I feel highly privileged for the confidence reposed in me in private and in public during my consultations with key stakeholders and kingmakers across the length and breadth of our constituency.



Today, I hereby announce that we have successfully picked, completed and paid for nomination forms to enable me contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries to represent our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to satisfactorily serve and effectively represent the good people of the Sagnarigu Constituency in Parliament.



We are at an important critical juncture where we can neither afford to lower the quality of politics and leadership nor ignore the interests and aspirations of the grassroots. My vision is to rebuild a vibrant and formidable NDC in our constituency in order to increase our parliamentary and presidential votes in the 2024 elections.



For this reason, I am committed to working with everybody, male or female, young or old, educated or uneducated, employed or unemployed to restore hope by providing exceptional leadership our constituency has never seen before. As a result oriented transformational leader, I pledge to unify our rank and file by building bridges and de-escalating tension within the party. I shall run a clean campaign based on relevant issues, pragmatic ideas and devoid of name-calling and character assassination.



As a postmodern thought leader, I will deploy my vast knowledge and experience accumulated from decades of academic training and professional practice, and use relevant networks within and outside our party to provide jobs for people especially the youth, empower women with relevant skills and opportunities to become financially sufficient, support education, health and other municipal services, facilitate the development of roads and transport infrastructure to accelerate development in the Sagnarigu constituency.



I’m motivated by our collective desire to rise to the occasion, not to disappoint our constituents. My response to this call to duty represents a call to service. I pledge nothing but to provide servant leadership.



I take this opportunity to appeal to our dedicated, passionate and fearless branch and constituency executives neither to lose hope nor to despair. You have the cure to the chronic ailment of leadership in our constituency and I’m optimistic and confident that we shall unconditionally support the Sokam Docta Movement for us to cure our constituency’s sickness and develop the Sagnarigu Constituency we all want.