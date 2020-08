General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Machomen vandalise EC properties, attack registrants at Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency

Some members of the Ghana Police Service

Some macho men, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, allegedly stormed the Roman School registration centre at Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency in the Central Region to violently disrupt the voter registration exercise.



According to Accra100.5FM’s regional correspondent Nana Tawiah, the machete-wielding men attacked supporters of the National Democratic Congress at will.



“I have been registering and voting here for years but I have never seen such an attack before,” one person, who claimed he also suffered the attack told Tawiah.



The Central Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) said she received the report of the attacks and informed the police about the development.



She told Kwabena Prah Jnr (The Don) on the Ghana Yensom show on Thursday, 6 August 2020 that the police has assured them of the safety of all EC officials and citizens in the constituency.



“I have been assured by the police that the matter will be investigated. They have asked us to resume the registration,” she said.



The registration exercise ends today.





