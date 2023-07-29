Maadwoa suffered 6 bullet entry, 7 bullet exit wounds - Adum 'murder' autopsy report

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The late Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa, who was shot and killed by a supposed lover in April 2023, suffered multiple entry and exit wounds.



The bullets were shot from a gun that Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, used to commit the act in Adum, a suburb of the Ashanti Regional capital.



According to an autopsy report by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) the deceased suffered six bullet entry wounds and seven exit wounds.



The report was presented to a Kumasi High Court during hearing of the murder case brought against the inspector (26 July).



The report added that the deceased died of haemorrhagic shock due to multiple gunshot injuries. Pathologists described the manner of death as “unnatural”.



An Asaase Radio report added that prosecutors told the court that six spent shells and a nine-millimetre service rifle allegedly used by Inspector Ahmed Twumasi to commit the crime were obtained at the scene.



The exhibits which also included a swab stick with blood samples obtained at the scene have been forwarded to the police forensic laboratory for examination.



The inspector has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder even as family relations who often throng the court during sittings express high hopes that a conviction will be secured at the end of the trial.



SARA



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

