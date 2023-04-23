'Maa Adwoa's big butt drew a lot of men to her shop' - Uncle as he fumes at 'slayqueen' tag

General News of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Uncle of the late Maa Adwoa, whose life was sniffed out by her lover, has thrown more light on the deceased’s lifestyle.



The 26-year-old young lady was shot five times and killed by her jealous lover over cheating claims, an issue that has been topical on social media.



The topic has since sparked outrage on social media, with many netizens calling for her boyfriend’s arrest, among other stiffer punishments.



However, in the latest interview with GHPage monitored by GhanaWeb, an uncle of the deceased disclosed how her curvaceous stature drew a lot of men close to her.



According to him, Maa Adwoa runs a number of businesses including a drinking spot, a salon, and a boutique, and her presence at the shops attracted a lot of men.



“She is always at the shop and men like visiting her. For instance, out of ten men, eight or nine visited her at the shop regularly. She had a huge ass, nice ass. She runs a drinking bar, so people usually come and buy drinks from her and also seize the opportunity to stare at her butt. Also, she was running a salon that deals in manicures and pedicures. In addition to that, she goes to Accra and Togo to buy clothes and sell them,” he stated.



Maa Adwoa’s uncle, however, threatened to take drastic measures against individuals who are tagging her late niece as a slay queen.



“She wasn’t a bad girl. She is hardworking and was running the drinking spot her late mother left behind for her. Anyone who calls her a slayqueen should move forward. I have a bottle of Schnapp, eggs, and water. The person should come and face me,” he added.



Meanwhile, the police are still on the hunt for the suspect at the center of the crime, which took place on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum.



Reports state that Maa Adwoa’s lover is a police inspector who was married with kids.



“He is a uniformed man, so someone might say that he is either a police officer or a soldier, but 99% of the fact is that he is a policeman…my investigation also shows that he has worked at the Kumasi SWAT unit and has been transferred, he also had his promotion this Christmas. In fact, what we have heard is that his rank is police inspector… yes, he is an inspector. He has dated the lady before even though he is married with children,” A PeaceFM correspondent stated.



