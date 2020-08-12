Regional News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: GNA

MTTD receives 400 reflective vests from Street Sense

MTTD of the Ghana Police Service has received 400 pieces of branded reflective vests

The Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has received 400 pieces of branded reflective vests from Street Sense Organisation (SSO), a Non-Profit Organisation focusing on road safety education and advocacy in Ghana.



The items, worth GH¢156,000, is to help the Department to adequately keep the roads safe.



Mr Samson Oddoye, the National Coordinator of SSO, said the donation, the second in the series, formed part of the awareness creation efforts on road safety by the Organisation.



He said a United Nations' report indicated that about 600 million dollars was used every year to repair road accident vehicles.



He said that colossal amount could have been used in other productive sectors of the economy if road users abided by the safety protocols and pledged the Organization's support for road safety programmes in the country.



The Director-General of MTTD, Commissioner of Police (COP) Beatrice Vib-Sanzira, commended the SSO for the gesture.



She expressed the Police Administration's gratitude to all partners and stakeholders for the continuous support to help keep the roads safe.



She said the vests would further enhance the safety of the personnel who put their lives on the line to keep the roads safe.



COP Vib-Sanziri reiterated the Police Administration's preparedness to continue to motivate their men to deliver their duties professionally.



"We are also prepared to work with all partners to achieve our common goals," she added.



She said some road crashes and deaths were avoidable and appealed to all road users to keep their vehicles in shape to ensure safety on the roads.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.