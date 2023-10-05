MTN supports 40 traditional councils to promote development in Ghanaian communities

Regional News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

Telecommunication giant, MTN has emphasized its commitment to offering support for various traditional councils in the country as part of its contribution towards the promotion of development in their respective communities.



The gesture, according to Peter Bimpeh, MTN Senior Manager of Southeast Business District was an avenue to reaffirm its relationship with and lend its support to the people, adding that through this support to various traditional areas, the company helps to promote the development in its communities.



He noted that MTN, will through the various festivals, strengthen its relationship with its customers in these areas and help resolve some of the customer issues they have as well as seek an opportunity to enlighten its customers on Momo fraud.



According to Mr. Bimpeh, it was the responsibility of all to help educate its cherished customers on the benefits of keeping their phones and wallets safe.



The Company, as part of this initiative, presented a cash amount of GH¢ 15,000, GH¢1,000 worth of airtime and drink hampers to the Okuapehene, His Royal Majesty Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, elders, and the festival planning Committee towards the celebration of the ongoing 2023 Odwira festival by the people of Akuapem.



Peter Bimpeh, who led a team to present the items said MTN found it necessary to join the Akuapem Traditional Council to celebrate and thank God for all the

favors received in the past year, to take stock and offer prayers for good health in the coming year.



According to him, MTN’s support towards the Odwira Festival over the past 16 years formed part of its quest to delight customers and make their lives brighter.



He expressed his utmost appreciation to the Akuapehene, His Royal Majesty

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, and chiefs and people of the Akuapem Traditional area for their continuous support and loyalty to the MTN.



Mr. Bimpeh also wished the chiefs and people of Akuapem State a long life and prosperity.