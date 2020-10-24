Regional News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: GNA

MTN presents furnished 3-unit classroom block to Adzintem community

The facility was in response to an appeal made by the Chief and people of Adzintem to the Foundation

The MTN-Ghana Foundation, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Telecom giant, on Friday commissioned a 3-unit classroom block and an administrative office for the people of Adzintem, near Potsin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



The facility valued at GHC400,000.00 was in response to an appeal made by the Chief and people of Adzintem to the Foundation.



Addressing a brief durbar at the Commissioning, Mr Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager of the Foundation said the intervention was aligned with the company's resolve to implement more projects and programmes to the benefit of the citizenry.



He said MTN recognized the important role education played in the socio-economic development of the society therefore when the Foundation was approached with a request for the facility, it did not hesitate to respond to the call.



According to him, the Foundation would broaden its support for communities to aid national development and also prioritize and facilitate partnership and sharing of resources to achieve mutual objectives.



The Foundation established in 2007 has three focused areas-Health, Education and Economic Empowerment and invested GHC 15.2 million in 149 projects, including; 85 in the education sector across the country.



Mr Kuzoe said government alone could not provide all the development needs of the country and appealed for the support of corporate bodies to help refurbish educational infrastructure.



He urged the authorities to adopt the culture of maintenance to preserve the facility.



Mr Bismarck Offei Mfaafo, Gomoa East District Director of Education elated at the timely completion of the project said the purpose of Kindergarten education was to nurture the continuing growth of children in knowledge for them to understand themselves and the World. It is also to provide a safe caring and stimulating environment, where learning flourished.



Mr Mfaafo identified lack of classrooms as one of major challenges facing education delivery in the district, adding that many Kindergartens, which must have conducive atmosphere were rather in sorry states.



He stated his outfit's resolve to collaborate with MTN, the District Assembly, traditional and religious authorities to maintain the facility and urged the people to take advantage and enroll their children in school.



The Headteacher, Ms Juliana Hammond praised the Foundation for their kind gesture, saying it would help solve a big problem in the district.



She said pre-school was the foundation of every good school and expressed optimism that the new edifice would boost enrollment, retention and check absenteeism.



The New facility will strengthen social and emotional development, provide an environment for children to explore, gain a sense of self, play with peers and build self-confidence to accomplish the tasks of learning, Ms Hammond noted.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.