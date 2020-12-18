General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

MPs to undergo mass coronavirus testing again

Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has revealed that there is going to be a second round of mass COVID-19 testing for Members of Parliament and other staff of the legislature.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said on Friday, December 18, it has become necessary, especially after members were engaged in gruelling campaign season that completed them to come into close contact with people.



If this happens, it will be the second time the legislature will be conducting a mass testing for the lawmakers and state staff since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana in March 2020.



“It is imperative for all of us to submit ourselves to the necessary COVID-19 tests,” the Suame MP said.



The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs added, “Arrangements are being made in that regard and we entreat each and everyone to submit him or herself to enable us to enter the New Year.”



The country has recorded a total of 53,553 confirmed cases and a total of 52,266.

