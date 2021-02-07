General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: GNA

MPs must show leadership in the fight against coronavirus

Principal of Jackson College of Education, Theodosia Jackson

Members of Parliament (MPs) must set good examples in the fight against COVID-19 to motivate the public to adhere to the preventive protocols, an educationist has said.



They must also show leadership as representatives of the people by avoiding acts that could undermine the fight against the virus and send wrong signals to their constituents to flout the safety protocols.



Mrs Theodosia Jackson, the Principal of Jackson College of Education, gave the advice in reaction to reports that some MPs had been attending to proceedings in Parliament despite testing positive for Covid-19.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, she said: “What saddens my heart is how some MPs are frustrating the Speaker. You know you have tested positive and you still want to be in the chamber. Please stay home and save your colleagues from infection,” she said.



It would be recalled that the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, on February 3, expressed concerns over the flouting of the COVID-19 protocols by some MPs, who attended parliamentary meetings despite testing positive for the virus.



That development, Mrs Jackson said, was unacceptable and a disincentive to those who were going all lengths to abide by the preventive measures, as advocated by government.



She said the second wave of the disease had proven to be more devastating and required the collective efforts of every Ghanaian to stop the spread, adding that the MPs had a critical role to play as leaders.



Mrs Jackson said the lawmakers owed Ghanaians the responsibility of championing public safety after prescribing punishment for offenders of the protocols.



“It is disheartening for people to be arrested on the streets for not wearing face masks while MPs, who enacted the laws, are committing even more grievous offences,” she said.



She called for a review of the GHC12,000.00 fine slapped on offenders, saying it was too high and unrealistic for the ordinary person to pay.



The disregard for the protocols by some members of the public, she noted, was a recipe for disaster considering the number of people who had died in the last few months and charged government to step up public education.



“Let’s observe the safety protocols religiously to protect ourselves and loved ones from infection,” she appealed.