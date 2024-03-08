MPs lament sorry state of former lawmakers as they warn colleagues to take cue

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Members of parliament have lamented the poor conditions under which some former lawmakers are living driving them to death.



The MPs have consequently warned their colleagues to take a cue and prepare adequately for their exit from the chamber.



In a contribution to statements to pay tribute to the late former MP for Kpandai

Likpalimor Kwajo Tawiah and the former Ayawaso North MP Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, MP for Asawase Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak charged MPs to avoid needless partisanship and build partnerships from the other side of the aisle to serve as security for tomorrow.



According to the former Minority Chief Whip, nobody cares about MPs once they leave office wondering why the state cannot cater for lawmakers after their service to the nation



First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu on his part further warned MPs they are only relevant to their constituents for as long as they are in office and thus must build buffers.