MPs kick against NAPO as running mate to Bawumia - Report

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Some Members of Parliament affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti region have allegedly objected to the consideration of Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for the running mate position.



The MPs at an alleged secret meeting accused the former Minister of Education of sponsoring the defeat of some members of Parliament during the party’s 2020 Parliamentary Primary.



Essel Michael Mills, a close associate of the Energy Minister has refuted, “NAPO never sponsored any parliamentary candidate aspirant during the last parliamentary primary of the party. I don’t know where these wicked lies and hatred are coming from."



The battle for Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s running mate has really intensified in the Ashanti region after the party’s 4th November 2023 Presidential primary.



It is rumored that NPP’s flagbearer Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia will appoint his running mate from the Ashanti region, the stronghold of the governing party.



The names alleged to be considered included, Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency Lawyer John Kumah, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Minister of Energy and MP for Manhyia South Constituency, Elder Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum Minister of Education and member of Parliament for the Bosomtwe Constituency, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Member of Parliament for Suame constituency among others.



However, among the projected names Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh stands tall as the grace root continues to root for him to be considered for the position on radio, television, and on social media.