MPs inspect ongoing IRECOP Project at Western North

Regional News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

The Parliamentary Select Committees on Local Government, Finance, Environment, Science and Technology and Works and Housing have inspected an ongoing Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECOP) and Landfill site in Sewhi-Wiaso-Western North Region.



The facility is said by technical men to have the capacity to recieve all municipal solid and liquid waste in the Western North Region and adjoining districts from other regions.



The inspection forms part of a working visit of the Parliamentary Select Committees to the aforementioned site of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and others in eight (8) regions to enable them assess the progress of work and advise government accordingly.



Led by the Chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Gyamfi and supported by Ranking Members on Local Government, Finance and Works and Housing, Hon. Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Hon. Isaac Adongo and Ahmed Ibrahim respectively.



The Committee members were taken through the project scope by Ing. Felix Astrim who also led the MPs to inspected steel frames supplied by SIVOCO Limited on the site for the structural construction to take form immediately.



Briefing the 42 member Parliamentarians, the Landfill Sites Manager of Landfills Company Limited another subsidiary of Zoomlion, Mr. Peter Kwei Dagadu explained to the team that the project is a model facility which is being replicated in all the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana.



He said the site hosts four facilities including IRECOP, a medical waste treatment plant and a landfill for residual waste management.



Mr. Dagadu added that the project will recycle 1,000 cubic meters of liquid waste and 200kg of Medical waste which he said would contribute to good sanitation in the Western North Region.



He emphasized that the 80-acre land project is a total one-stop waste management hub which when completed will employ 500 people.



The Landfills Manager indicated that over 200 motorized tricycles would be commissioned to lift the waste within the Sewhi-Wiawso environs with a population of 135,000 generating 110 tons of waste a day.



“This facility will cater for 120 tonnes a day so it means there will be excess capacity”, the Landfills Manager stressed.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Sewhi-Wiawso Municipal Assembly, Mr. Louis Owusu Agyapong noted that the land for the project was properly and legitimately acquired by Zoomlion through the Omanhene in collaboration with farmers in the area.



He indicated that there was, therefore, no cause for alarm in respect of disputes especially as the company has agreed to give priority to the inhabitants in job opportunities.



The Zonal Manager for ZGL Mr. Isaac Banfo assured the parliamentarian's work is steadily on-going at the site in order to meet the deadline.



The Committees have so far visited similar projects in the Western Region and are poised to visit the remaining 6 regions including Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern regions among others.



Some of the Members include MP for Ngleshie, Bortianor, Amanfro Hon. Sylvester Mensah, MP for Krowor, Hon. Naa Momo, MP for Tema West, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah among others.