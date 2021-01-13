General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

MPs behaviour on January 7 terrible - Lawyer

Parliament of Ghana

The Executive Secretary for Ghana First Platform, Lawyer Nana Adjoa Ackon-Mensah has stated the chaotic scenes witnessed in Parliament last week can be likened to a group of baboons.



She told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that what happened during the dissolution of the 7th parliament and the inauguration of the 8th parliament is terrible and only an act of baboons.



She wondered why a house of "honourables" will engage in such a chaotic scene.



To her, the legislators insulted Ghanaians and should offer an unqualified apology.



She told the host the happenings in Parliament on the day was disgraceful, detestable, and smacks of indiscipline.



She urged parliament to purge itself from the disgrace by rending an unqualified apology to Ghanaians.



She also asked them to take steps to investigate why the military was deployed to invade the chamber.



Soldiers stormed Ghana’s parliament following several disagreements between the two sides over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.



The MP for Tema West Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah also snatched ballot papers in the process of counting but was given a hot chase by Muntaka Mubarak.



Some MPs including Abu Jinpaor kicked voting booth and pushed the Marshall to the floor.



All these actions the lawyer noted are disgraceful and disturbing.