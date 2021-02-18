Politics of Thursday, 18 February 2021

MPs are not responsible for constructing roads - Isaac Osei

Former CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board, Isaac Osei

A former member of parliament for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region and also former CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board, Hon Isaac Osei, has advised that MPs are not responsible for the construction of roads.



According to him, an MP doesn’t have the resources to build roads, he can only talk to the appropriate authorities to build them. “If you are an MP and you tell your people that I’m going to make sure this road is built, you have no authority to do that”, he mentioned.



Talking with Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s Myd morning show, he made it known that, people must understand that once you are elected as a member of parliament, you are no longer the member of parliament for just one constituency but rather for the whole country.



“Your duty is to join your other colleagues to make the laws and pass legislation which will enable the country to be better”, he explained.



He furthered that it is important for MPs to take part in debates in order to bring the problems in their various constituencies to the table for them to come up with a solution.



“If you are an MP and you can’t walk into a minister’s office knowing very well that hospitals which should have been completed ten years ago still remain uncompleted, then you are not doing your job as an MP”, he shared.



Hon Isaac Osei says that, as an MP, make your people aware that, you’ve been to this minster but he said there is no budget for that project, it’s better to tell them the truth. But for an MP to say that “I’m going to build you houses and roads, you can’t do that, your duty as a member of parliament is legislation and even the minister of roads and highway cannot give those promises”.



