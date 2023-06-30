MP triggers arrest of serial caller who prayed for a by-election in Odotobri

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Amansie Central District Police Command has arrested 40-year-old serial caller, Joseph Amoah known popularly as Bashy for praying on live radio for a by-election to occur in the Odotobri Constituency.



Mr. Joseph Amoah on Dompeace Radio urged the people of Odotobri Constituency to pray to God because the area is in dire need of development and that could only happen if there is a by-election.



The Programs Manager for Dompeace Radio Ebenezer Boakye speaking on AMBASSADOR TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com while explaining the circumstances under which the man was arrested said:



“The Member of Parliament for Odotobri Constituency Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi ordered for the arrest of Bashy after he made a comment on radio that Odotobri Constituency needs a by-election for development”



“I went to the police station when I heard the news and I was told that the MP Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi has accused Bashy of threatening to kill him on Dompeace Radio Morning Show to pave the way for a by-election which wasn’t true” Ebenezer Boakye told Osei Kwadwo.



“I was ordered by the police to provide the audio of the comment made by Bashy so as a Programs Manager for Dompeace Radio, I have given the police the audio recording. Ambassador, I’m part of the Morning Show production team and we all know the ethics of journalism so my host will never allow someone to threaten the MP or anyone on live radio” he explained.



In his account, he said “We were discussing the Assin North by-election on Dompeace Radio Morning Show and the guy (Bashy) called and told the host to play Wendy Shay’s song ‘krom aye shi” because the people of Assin North have witnessed more developmental projects because of by-election”



“After he made a comment that it has been his prayers for Odotobri Constituency to have by-elections if that will bring more developmental projects into the constituency”



“We have been able to secure bail for Bashy but I wonder why the Police refused to allow Bashy to write his statement even if they will put him into the police Custody”



Meanwhile, Joseph Amoah known as Bashy speaking in an interview with Osei Kwadwo explained that “I will never threaten to kill the Member of Parliament for Odotobri Constituency so I wonder why he (MP for Odotobri) told police to arrest me”



“If by-elections will bring development to Odotobri Constituency then I believe that Odotobri Constituency needs it because the lack of development in the constituency has affected the youth of the constituency.



"After the police granted me bail, they said I should report myself on Tuesday because MP went to Accra immediately the police arrested me so he will come back on Tuesday”, he revealed.