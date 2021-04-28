MP supports community with 100 bags of cement for the construction of a health centre

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Sissala West Constituency, Adams Sukparu Mohammad has supported the Jawia community with 100 bags of cement to complete a health project it has initiated.



Speaking to the media during the presentation, Mr. Adams Sukparu Mohammed said he considered it necessary to support the project started by the community to address the health concerns in the area.



He also assured the community of his continuous support every step of the way until the facility is completed and furnished for use.



While commending the community members for their solidarity and unity towards this common goal, the MP entreated other communities in the Constituency to take a cue from the Jawia community to come together and always unionized towards undertaking community-based projects to address certain challenges confronting them.



Reacting to the gesture, the Assemblyman for Jawia-Lipleme, Salifu Gbemmie expressed his excitement and gratitude to the MP to augment their efforts to put up a health facility to address the health needs of his people.







Meanwhile, the MP together with his entourage has resumed his thank you tour, visiting communities as part of plans to engage with the constituents and continue to rally their support in his first term as their Representative in Parliament.



