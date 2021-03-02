Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Dimah Araphat, Contributor

MP presents 100 sewing machines to young women, start-up funds to 40 others

The sewing machines were presented to women in the Sissala East Constituency

About 100 young women and 40 others in the Sissala East Constituency have been given 100 sewing machines and GH¢2,000.00 start-up fund respectively by the Member of Parliament of the constituency, Issahaku Amidu Chinnia.



These 40 other women were trained in the production of liquid soap, hand sanitizers. In addition to the start-up fund, given items to start their own businesses.



During a ceremony, the MP said "I present hundred sewing machines to some young women in the Constituency as part of my youth and women empowerment program".



This, the MP believes, "is intended to help them(young women) to acquire skills that will lead to self-employment".



Also, Hon. Chinnia indicated that a team has been set up to monitor the progress of the beneficiaries to complete their training.



The beneficiaries thank Mr Chinnia for his kind gesture and promised to put the machines to good use.