Monday, 12 October 2020

MP mad over claims that he described his constituents as wee smokers, prostitutes

Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, Kofi Okyere Agyekum

Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa South, Hon. Kofi Okyere-Agyekum has denied claims that he has described his constituents as lazy, wee smokers and prostitutes.



According to him, it will be politically suicidal to say that about the people whom he serves in the Parliament of Ghana.



He has, therefore, challenged any individual who has evidence of such claims to disclose where and when he made those unprintable remarks about his employees.



“I’m not a fool to call my constituents ‘wee smokers’, lazy and prostitutes. I challenge the person who said that to provide the time where I said it and under which occasion. As a politician what would influence me to say my people are prostitutes, lazy and wee smokers? Do you think in my right frame of mind I will say this? Anyone who says that is only doing propaganda but I’m telling you that I know my people are not prostitutes, wee smokers or lazy. They are hardworking people,” the Lawmaker said in an interview with Radio 1 (100.7FM) on Saturday, 10th October 2020.



Independent parliamentary aspirant in the Fanteakwa South constituency, Stephen Ayisi Gyan is said to have alleged that the incumbent Member of Parliament has used media channels to speak ill about his constituents.



He is reported to have said at a durbar grounds at Nsutam on October 6, 2020, that “you go on television to describe fanteakwa South constituents as lazy, wee smokers and prostitutes. But if there is job for the youth, would they wake up and go to ghetto? Will they wake up and parade on the road for sexual immorality?”

