MP hopeful for Amenfi Central fulfils promise to delegates

Regional News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: Ayisah Foster

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central Constituency in the Western Region has fulfilled a promise she made prior to the May 13 parliamentary primaries.



The female political Messiah is officially inviting every single delegate in the area to a special thanksgiving party as part of her promise during her campaign that if she wins the May 13 NDC primaries she will celebrate her birthday with all delegates in a grand style.



The gargantuan thanksgiving party will be held on August 5, 2023 at exactly 10am at Manso Amenfi DA School.



May 7, 2023 was her birthday but because of the solemn promise she made to the delegates in her constituency, she did not celebrate it.



True to her words, after winning with that wide margin, she has invited every delegate to come and celebrate with her for being the first woman to have won primaries in the NDC and will soon be the first female member of parliament for Amenfi Central.



This massive victory is a glory and hope to every single woman in Amenfi central and across Ghana and the world that indeed women are capable of doing great things.



There shall be special performance by several renowned artists such as Keche global music duo as the main artist, Sherifa Gunu music, and a host of several great musicians in Ghana .



Joana Gyan Cudjoe intends to change the face of politics in Amenfi central to focus in giving back to society, social welfare programs, job opportunities and general development.



As a philanthropist, humanitarian ambassador, social worker, investor and mother for all, it is in her dream to see her people get access to better opportunities and improved welfare.