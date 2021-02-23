Regional News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Araphat Dimah, Contributor

MP hands over 5 boreholes to 4 communities

Issahaku Amidu Chinnia provided water for 4 communities in his Constituency

Some 4 communities in the Sissala East Constituency have benefited from 5 boreholes drilled and handed over to them by the Member of Parliament, Hon Issahaku Amidu Chinnia.



The beneficial communities included: Sakai (2 boreholes), Nabulo (1 borehole), Gwosi Lower (1 borehole) and Ghenewisi (1 borehole).



According to the Member of Parliament, the various projects were "started in December last year and completed this week through my own mobilization and initiative".



The MP who was accompanied by some party members including the party's Constituency Chairman, Mr. Suara Tahiru also seized the opportunity to thank the people for electing him as the Member of Parliament in last year's parliamentary elections.



On his part, the Assembly Member for Sakai Electoral Area, Hon. Wuttirirah Atiku while expressing his happiness and gratitude to the MP has stated that the intervention has come to particularly alleviate the hardships the women of Sakai go through to access potable water for domestic activities.



He lamented that "we have been battling with this for over a year now, almost neared us to the olden days when women, children trek miles to access water".



Hon. Atiku has however entreated members of the community to take good care of the boreholes and handle them well for longer use.



Before the December elections electorates, especially women from the Sakai community decried difficulty in accessing water as one of their major challenges and was one of the concerns to inform their decision in that elections.