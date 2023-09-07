MP for Tema Central gets endorsement from delegates

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not only retaining power in 2024, it will do so with most of the people in the current cadre of excellent party leaders who have shepherded the party through two terms in office.



This excellent cadre of leaders includes the NPP Member of Parliament for Tema Central, Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey, according to delegates of the party in the constituency.



“If you check the outcomes of the last elections, we lost the Tema East seat to the NDC, and had a significant reduction in our votes in Tema West, However, in Tema Central we made a very strong showing,” said Hon. Bob Amiteye, a delegate.

Mr. Amiteye who is also the Coordinator for Civil Society Organizations explained in an interview that the feat was due to the excellent and resourceful leadership of the MP for Tema central.



“Through his brilliant leadership, Hon. Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey has positioned himself as an irresistible ambassador of the NPP in Tema Central and because of this, he will easily retain the seat for us in 2024.”



The declaration comes as the NPP gears up for its primaries to elect a flagbearer and candidates for its parliamentary tickets nationwide.



According to Bob Amiteye, Hon. Yves Hanson Nii Noi’s winsome charisma stems from many developmental projects that he has attracted to the Tema Central constituency since becoming the MP for the constituency.



In addition to the infrastructure, he has also created jobs for the youth of the constituency, especially the party’s own.



“Look, this our MP created transportation jobs by distributing cars to young drivers under a work-and-pay arrangement, he has built schools, football fields and improved education, sports and health in the constituency.



“Our MP has also created more rapport with the people of the constituency through parties on a train in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and the AbibiNsroma Foundation,” he added.



Given his resourcefulness, Bob Amiteye who spoke on behalf of party delegates said that the delegates are very eager to have him re-elected.



“The NPP in Tema Central is retaining power and we are going to do so with Hanson Nii Noi,” Bob Amiteye said.



He praised the delegates in the constituency for what he said, “is the oneness of mind in the matter of the retention of our MP.”



He also used the interview opportunity to importune the party to ensure that going into the 2024 elections, all of its members in the team that has won elections in a row are maintained.



“It is said that when it is not broken, you do not fix it. I would want to commend Hon. Kofi Brako, alias KB, for his good works as MP for Tema Central”. Bob Amiteye said.