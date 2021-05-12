MP for Salaga donates food items to the less privileged, prison inmates and aged

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Office of Salaga South MP

The Member Parliament for Salaga South Constituency, Hon. Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah on Wednesday, 11th May, 2021 presented food items to the ZAKATUL-FITR COMMITTEE to support the less - privileged and the aged in the Salaga South Constituency as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.



The food items include one hundred (100) 5kg bags of rice, eight (8) cartons of frytol cooking oil, four (4) cartons of mackerel and four (4) cartons of tomato puree. The food items will be distributed to widows, orphans, the aged, persons living with special needs and another category of deprived groups.



Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah indicated that, she decided to celebrate the Sallah with the vulnerable in her constituency in other to bring some joy to them and douse the effects of any suffering they'll be having as a result of the general hardship in the country as they travelled the final stretch of the month-long Ramadan.



Hajia Zuwera also donated one bag of rice, one box of tomato puree and one gallon of cooking oil to the inmates at the Salaga Prisons Service.



Mallam Abu Latif who is the Chairman of the ZAKATUL-FITR COMMITTEE thanked Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah for her benevolence and continued support to the ZAKATUL-FITR COMMITTEE and prayed for Allah's blessings and guidance for her.



It would be recalled that, Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah made a similar donation to the ZAKATUL-FITR COMMITTEE during last year's Eid al-Fitr celebration where she presented one hundred (100) 5kg bags of rice, eight (8) cartons of mackerel, ten (10) cartons of frytol cooking oil and five (5) cartons of tomato puree. Similar donations were made to the prison service to ensure their inmates are not left out of the celebrations.



Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah was accompanied by the NDC constituency Vice Chairman Alhaji Awudu Abbah Tanko, Alhaji Inusah Mahama, Savannah regional youth organiser, Mr. Sumalia Ibn Hafiz, Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Mr. Awari Lawal, Constituency deputy secretary, and Mr. Kassim Rabiu, Constituency Treasurer.



Eid-Al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow after the one-month mandatory fasting which all Muslims are enjoined to perform except those in ill health.