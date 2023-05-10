MP for Prestea Huni Valley Constituency cuts sod for rehabilitation of Prestea main lorry station

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

The MP for Prestea Huni Valley constituency, Hon. Robert Wisdom has cut sod for the rehabilitation of the Prestea main lorry station. The project is divided into three phases, with phase one costing approximately GHC200,000 and phase two costing GHC200,000.



The last phase will cater for the sitting area and the lighting system with a total estimated cost of GHC500,000. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed within 3 weeks. The MP promised to work on the Tiabodom and Huni Valley stations after this project.



The chief, the assembly member and representatives from Protoa and GPRTU acknowledged the project and thanked the MP for his efforts. The chief also requested the MP's help in rehabilitating the Prestea government hospital male ward and clarifying the status of the Prestea-Bogoso road project.



The MP explained that MPs are incapable of undertaking major projects because of the insignificant share of common fund. He said, "I'd prefer to finish projects silently before revealing them, but politics doesn't work that way, so I have to cut the sod first."



He said the job at hand is painful and difficult because of working with MCEs of different political parties, but we shall succeed.



“Even while I don't consider intangible initiatives, such as donations and other things, I can say with authority that I have put up 10 projects that are presently in process”, he asserted.



He listed some of the projects that are underway even though the MP's common fund has yet not been released despite several checks: Adom Wowime Covert & Bridge construction is underway, Peter Nkwata's three-unit classrooms, and the Mbiasi Nsuta Clinic.



He pointed out that he funded the completion of the children's ward at the government hospital in Prestea using 17% of his NHIS funds, which cost about GHC 17,000. He was not, however, invited to the project's commissioning because the NPP intended to take advantage of it to enhance its own reputation.



The MP expressed his dedication to serving his constituents and working on various projects.



"I am using my salary, allowance, and other funds to serve you because I doubt the MPs' portion of the common fund will total GHC 500,000”, he stated. The project is currently in progress, he has provided all the necessary materials. He also emphasized the importance of welcoming and effectively maintaining development.