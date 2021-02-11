Regional News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: GNA

MP for Okere visit ambulance robbery scene

Dan Botwe, Member of Parliament for Okere

Dan Botwe, Member of Parliament for Okere has visited the ambulance robbery scene, which led to the death of Samuel Tetteh, the ambulance driver.



He was accompanied by the outgoing and incoming Eastern Regional Ministers, and a team of experts from the Police and the Ghana Highway Authority to look at possible strategic plans to curb the trend of robbery on that stretch.



It will be recalled that on Feb. 4, 2021, an ambulance transporting a pregnant woman in labour from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Eastern Regional Hospital, in Koforidua, was attacked by armed robbers at Aseseeso on the Somanya-Koforidua road, at dawn.



In the process, the driver was shot in the head and was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong by the police patrol team that got to the scene later with the patient on the ambulance.



The driver who was in charge of Yilo Krobo Constituency ambulance was later referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and died whiles receiving treatment.



The pregnant woman after she was stabilised at the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital was transferred to the Koforidua Regional Hospital where she was successfully delivered of her baby.



Mr. Botwe, described the situation as unfortunate and assured that the combined stakeholders would strengthen measures to curb any such occurrence.



Meanwhile, the Okere District Chief Executive, Nana Addo Kenneth, has indicated that the District Security Committee was ensuring that security especially police patrol and visibility was improved.



He explained that the Assembly had put up a police post on that stretch of the road as a response measure to armed robbery incidents on that stretch of road.