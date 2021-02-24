Regional News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

MP for Chiana-Paga urges constituents to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols

Mr Thomas Dalu (left) visited markets and other place to campaign against COVID-19

Member of Parliament for Chiana-Paga, Thomas Dalu, has urged the people of the constituency to take seriously the wearing of nose masks and other preventive measures prescribed by health authorities to fight the spread of the deadly Coronavirus Disease.



Mr Dalu, who is worried about the rising numbers in covid-19 cases in the country, reminded his people to stick judiciously to the practice of proper hand washing and sanitizing, and avoid massing up at places which defeats the social distancing protocol.



He said when the constituents are able to follow the measures rightly, the spread of the disease which has caused much havoc, would be minimized and the high number of cases in the country would drop.



Mr Dalu said this to constituents when he went on the streets of Paga on a campaign against the viral disease over the weekend. The campaign was aimed at creating more awareness about the disease.



The first-time legislator in his educational messages told constituents to bear in mind the fact that the constituency had a border town with lots of unapproved entry points which gave access to foreigners to enter illegally, putting the lives of Ghanaians at risk.



He said even though the government was tackling the outbreak of the disease, the efforts were not enough and constituents had to take safeguarding themselves against the disease seriously.



“Your safety against the covid-19 should not be joked with. The disease is serious and it has even got to parliament and because of that we had to break for a while. At first, we could walk freely into Parliament but now, you have to be checked before you enter and this shows how serious the cases have become”.



“My simple message to you is that continue to wear your nose masks, continue to wash your hands and don’t gather at places in large numbers because the disease is very dangerous. Always remember to observe the social distancing”. He advised.



The MP, as part of his campaign, visited the Paga market, Lorry station, Youth groups’ bases within the town and the border where he continued to raise awareness about the disease and the ways to keep safe.



He also engaged the constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who he tasked to spread the campaign to all corners of the area.



Earlier before the campaign, the MP paid a courtesy visit to the Paramount Chief of Paga to inform him of his presence in the area. There, he told the Chief the efforts he was putting in place to fight the spread of the Covid-19 and sought the support of the Traditional Council.



The Chief, P3 Charles Awiah Awumpaga II, in his speech urged the MP to focus on bringing development to the area to help the people. He thanked Mr. Dalu for his show of respect for the Traditional Council and assured him of his endless support to his tenure.



“You have really demonstrated that you are matured and not like the young ones who have little regard for elders and the traditional authorities. Your visit is well appreciated and we wish you all the best in everything you do. Do your best as the MP to bring development to the people who trusted you with their power”.



The MP embarked on the campaign with the party constituency chairman, James Kupanamo, and other party faithful.