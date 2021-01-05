Regional News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: GNA

MP-elect fetes inmates of Edwenease Rehabilitation Centre

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Kwadaso

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Kwadaso, has organised a get-together for the inmates of the Edwenease Rehabilitation Centre in the Kwadaso Municipality.



The get-together was held for the inmates in fulfilment of a promise made by Dr Nyarko during his visit to the Centre in November 2020, to present a television set to the inmates.



During the visit, the MP-elect asked the inmates to pray for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that if the party won the December 2020 elections, he would organise a party for them.



Due to his busy schedule as a result of the government’s preparation towards the swearing-in of a new parliament, Dr Nyarko put together a delegation to organise the event in his stead.



Speaking on behalf of the MP-elect during the get-together, the Kwadaso Constituency Women’s organizer, Mrs Constance Osei stated that the event was a way of celebrating the inmates during the New Year’s festivities to put smiles on their faces.



“It is also a way of showing our appreciation and gratitude to you for the prayers you offered for Dr Kingsley Nyarko and the NPP party prior and during the December polls. God bless you all,” she added.



Mrs Osei used the platform to express profound gratitude to the management and teachers for their dedication towards the skills development of the inmates, and spurred them to continue to work hard to achieve the objectives of the Centre.



The party was fun with over 300 elated inmates engaged in musical, cultural and dance performances.



The Edwenease Rehabilitation Centre is a government institution under the Department of Social Welfare.



The Centre was purposely established to offer vocational training for the visually, mentally and physically impaired, as well as those who suffer from mobility or learning difficulties in the cities of Kumasi and other communities in the Ashanti region.



Currently, the Centre provides training in leather works, sewing, shoemaking, needlework, hairdressing, and rural crafts.



The inmates expressed their gratitude to Dr Kingsley Nyarko for his kind gesture and honouring his promise.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.