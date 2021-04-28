MP constructs 100 boreholes in Yendi

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: GNA

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, has kick-started the construction of 100 boreholes across the Constituency to help curb water challenges in the area.



The construction, done in partnership with Help Dunya Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is to provide potable water for constituents and also salvage the problem of water scarcity in the area.



At a ceremony to break the grounds to start the project, Alhaji Mahama, said the intervention was part of his “New Yendi City Initiative”, aimed at undertaking development projects that would help to improve the living standards of constituents.



He said the scarcity of water was a major problem that inhabitants in the area faced, hence the gesture.



He said the projects were not limited to the provision of potable water to the people, but other developments that would transform the Yendi Constituency to enhance the livelihoods of residents.



The MP, in partnership with the Aal Yaseen Ghana, also cut the sod for the construction of a school complex, a 300 capacity mosque, and a clinic for the Shia Muslim Community in the Yendi Municipality.



Sheikh Iddrisu Toppoh, Country Director for Help Dunya Ghana, said the boreholes would be of great help to beneficiaries, adding that, they would have easy access to potable water.



Sheikh Toppoh, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aal Yaseen Ghana, said the projects to be undertaken in the Shia Muslim Community would help to promote unity among Muslims in the area, adding, “these projects will encourage beneficiaries to live their lives according to the teachings and doctrines of the Prophet Muhammad”.



Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP and his partners for the intervention and said “we are happy to receive these projects in our communities and we appeal for more them".