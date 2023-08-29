MP calls on residents of La-Dadekotopon to unite during Homowo celebration

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: GNA

Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament (MP) of La-Dadekotopon, has called on the residents of the area to remain united in the celebration of the 2023 Homowo festival.



She urged residents, especially young people, to observe the sanctity of the festival and not engage in violence and immoral acts to mere the beauty of the celebration.



The MP made the call when she presented food items to all 80 Clans of the area as part of her support towards the Homowo festival celebration.



The maize, fish and palm fruits are to enable the preparation of the traditional meal ‘Kpokpoi,’ made from non-fermented corn dough, and eaten with palm nut soup.



The MP also distributed clothes to the fetish priests.



The name Homowo means “hooting at hunger,” which historically signifies the abundance of food after a severe famine.



Madam Sowah entreated the people to be moderate in their merrymaking to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.



She reiterated the need for residents to stay united now and after the celebration.



Madam Sowah invited all natives of La-Dadekotopon to return home for the celebration, while urging residents who were not indigenes, to also participate in the celebration to ensure unity.



According to her, Homowo offered the people the grounds to unite, take stock of the past traditional year, and plan towards the coming year.



She pledged her commitment towards championing the reconstruction of the La General Hospital, adding that “it was a great concern to me not just as an MP but also as a citizen of La Dadekotopon.”



“I will continue to work as the MP for La Dadekotopon, and serve you with a great sense of humility,” she said.



Some beneficiaries who spoke to the GNA commended the MP for the gesture.



According to them, but for the food items, they would have stayed indoors due to the economic hardship.