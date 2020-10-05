Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

MP aspirant sets up GH¢200k fund for constituents

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

The Tamale Central Parliamentary Candidate of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ibrahim Anyars Imoro, has launched a GH¢200,000 TamalePreneurship (TPS) Fund for businesses in the constituency The TPS Fund, according to Dr. Anyars, will provide business development service, start-up incubators and funding for businesses to enable them grow and become successful.



The NPP Tamale Central PC, who doubles as the CEO of the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), said the vision of the project is to provide decent jobs that are suitable and sustainable for the development of the people of Tamale Central Constituency, especially women traders.



“It is long overdue for such a fund in the constituency considering it being an urban area with most of the constituents engaged in small to medium scale businesses.



He maintained that the Fund will not come with interest, which tends burdening the beneficiaries.



Dr. Anyars disclosed a portal will soon be outdoored to capture all businesses in the area where customers or clients anywhere in the world can conveniently contact or seek for the services of enterprises on the portal.



The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, who was at the launch, donated GH¢50,000 while the Coalition on NABCO Directors across ten regions of the country, donated GH¢10,000.



Some of the constituents who attended the launch called on the electorate in the area to vote massively for the NPP PC.



Tamale Central Constituency



The Tamale Central Constituency is one of the constituencies in the Tamale enclave.



It was created in 2004 out of the then Gulkpegu/Sabonjida Constituency.



Since its creation, the NDC has been winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



In 2004, when it was created, Wayo Seini won it for the NDC but crossed carpet to NPP in 2006 resulting in a bye-election.



In the bye-election, the NDC fielded the incumbent MP, Inusah Fuseini, who beat Wayo Seini to win the election.



Inusah Fuseini has since 2006 been winning in that constituency.



In 2016, Dr. Anyars contested the seat but lost to Inusah Fuseini.



Fast forward to 2020, the three-term NDC MP is not running again, giving way for former Nanton MP Murtala Mohammed Ibrahim.



As December 7 is less than three months, 3news.com will keep an eye on the Tamale Central Constituency and bring you up to speed information from the Constituency.





