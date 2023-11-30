MP Donates cement to Kumbungu SHS

Regional News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Prof. Hamza Adam, has demonstrated his commitment to education by donating one hundred (100) bags of cement to Kumbungu Senior High School (SHS).



The generous contribution aims to support the construction of an ongoing fence wall project at the school.



During a brief ceremony held to present the donation, Prof. Hamza Adam commended the school management and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) for their proactive efforts in enhancing the school's infrastructure. Seizing the opportunity, he imparted valuable advice to the students, urging them to prioritize their academic pursuits.



In particular, the MP emphasized the importance of discipline, addressing the female students directly.



"You have a bright future, and you shouldn't allow anyone to jeopardize it. Why let someone use a meager amount to hinder your progress? Focus on your academic journey and avoid becoming a burden to your parents who have sacrificed for your education," he urged.



The Headmistress, grateful for the MP's consistent support, expressed her appreciation for the cement donation.



She also took the opportunity to appeal to the government, urging the completion of the abandoned GETFund project. The completion of this project would provide proper accommodation for female students who are currently housed in classrooms.