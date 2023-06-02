MOBA-GEY HEY USA holds 2023 annual dinner dance

Diasporia News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) and Wesley Girls' High School Old Girls' Association (Gey Hey Old Girls) in the United States, have held their 2023 annual dinner dance.



The goal was to raise funds for the respective Endowment Funds. Each school was able to raise over $20,000 each in cash and got a significant amount of pledges for more donations at the event.



The theme for the occasion was, "Growth Mindset: A Catalyst for Personal Advancement and Progress in Africa and the diaspora," he instilled in us the invaluable wisdom to unlock our untapped potential, empowering us to effect positive transformation not only within ourselves but also within our community and nation.



The 3-day event was held in Maryland. The main fundraising dinner was at Martin's Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770, United States.



The event kick-started Friday night with Meet and Greet including networking. This was held at Reston Virginia.



A picnic was held on Sunday, at Ballenger Creek Park, Frederick-Maryland. This was followed by a jollof competition where the Wey Gey Hey, lead by Lady G, won the competition between the two schools.



In their addresses, presidents of MOBA and Gey Hey expressed their satisfaction about the attendance. They indicated how impressive it was for the old students to come out in their numbers to support the endowment for the two schools.



The event was chaired by Dr. Thelma B. Wright (GEY HEY - 1985).



Abe Ankumah, MBA (MOBA - 1995) was the guest of speaker.



Ghana's ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama, was in attendance to grace the occasion.



Ambassador Alima Mahama addressing the gathering, touched on new guidelines about visas, passports and the establishment of consulate sections across the country to make things easy for Ghanaians in the United States.