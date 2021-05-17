MMDCEs race: 18 file for appointment in Sissala East and West

Regional News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Eighteen (18) individuals including a female Banker have emerged from the two neighbouring Sissala districts of East and West to be considered for the District Chief Executive position.



This was confirmed by Mr. Dramani Bukari and Mr. Suara Tayiru chairpersons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sissala West and East respectively.



Mr. Bukari indicated that ten (10) people surfaced in the Sissala West District to be considered for appointment whilst Mr. Tayiru also reported eight (8) from the Sissala East Municipality.



The individuals for Sissala West comprised, the immediate parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the 2020 election and a former District Chief Executive under former President J.A Kufuor, Mr Salifu Naliwie, Mr. Amadu Sumani Zaato, Mr Mamudu Forkah, Mr Hudu Muah, Mr Saeed Zini.



The rest are Mr Abudu Bahuan, Mr Ibrahim Hika, Mr Wilfred Naayrdere, Mr Chiemina Musa and Mrs. Ayisha Baton Hor.



Meanwhile, the Sissala East list includes the former Sissala East constituency chairman of NPP Mr. Fuseini Yakubu, Mr Benin Sulemana, Mr. Issahaku Tordia, Madam Abiba Tombie, Mr. Asomani Robert, Mr Wutirira Atiku, Mr. Alhassan Kanton and Mr Mujeed Salifu.



The incumbent Municipal Chief Executive for Sissala East Hon. Karim Nanyua is yet to declare his intention for reconsideration, Mr. Suara Tayiru added.



All filers are therefore urged to exhibit Professionalism and guide themselves against any untoward situation prior to the much-awaited process.



The 1992 Constitution in Article 243(1), and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act 1993 (Act 462) give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the power to appoint the 216 MMDCEs in the country.