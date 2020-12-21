Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: My News GH

MMDCEs paid people to vote against NPP PCs in Bono Region – Abronye

Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bono Region Kwame Baffoe

Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), has blamed some MMDCEs in the region for the party’s failure to achieve its target of winning all twelve seats in the region.



Abronye during the campaign was optimistic that under his leadership the NPP will snatch all twelve seats in the Bono region.



However, after the election, the NPP took six of the seats whiles the NDC also took the remaining six seats breaking the 2016 dominance of the NPP.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com in reaction to the failure to achieve the set target, Abronye indicated that he did all within his might to ensure that the party would sweep all the seats in the region under his leadership.



However, there were some internal squabbles that made it impossible for the party to win some seats in the Bono Region.



“Some MMDCEs did not want to even see some of the Members of Parliament. Some even went to the extent that they went to the polling stations to pull people out to tell them not to vote for the NPP MPs. It got so worrying that I decided not to talk about our internal issues again. It’s clear that there were internal issues because we won 9 constituencies for the Presidential but we could not do the same for the Parliamentary. After we campaign and leave, the DCEs go back to tell the people that they should vote against the NPP’s candidates,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Abronye DC indicated that the tie in Parliament is a very important lesson for the NPP and its leaders because they will learn to squash all internal issues in the future and focus on winning the majority that their selfish gains.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.