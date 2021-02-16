General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

MMDAs will collaborate to anchor government's flagship initiatives - Dan Botwe

Daniel Botwe is minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralization & Rural Development

The Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) will work collaboratively with agencies facilitating the implementation of government's flagship initiatives to actualise the policy objectives.



Mr Daniel Kweku Botwe, the Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, gave the assurance when he appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting.



He said the flagship programmes, such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, and One District, One Factory were anchored on improving the local economies and was imperative for the MMDAs to support their implementation to achieve the policy objectives.



Mr Botwe, also a Member of Parliament for Okere, said if given the nod, he would ensure balanced and equitable distribution of resources across the country to prevent rural-urban migration.



The Local Government Minister-designate assured of his readiness to ensure full compliance of the rules of spatial development planning at the MMDAs for orderly development.



Measures would also be taken to get rid of numerous kiosks and illegal structures located along roads and in communities that deform their beauty, he said.



Mr Botwe said the ‘Decentralization’ was added to the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry portfolio as a strategy to actualise the core purpose of enhancing local governance at the grassroots.



"Mr Chairman, when given the nod, I will work to the pleasure of the President and always take guidance from him to actualise his policy objectives," he said.



Mr Botwe said traditional authorities played a crucial role in decision-making and development and would, therefore, make them an integral part in resolving complex governance challenges.



Sharing his views on the monetisation of political parties' elections, he expressed the belief that funding of political parties by the state would go a long way to end the “unfortunate practice.”