Regional News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: GNA

MMDAs urged to reward retired employees

MCE of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie

Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDA's) have been urged to reward their retiring employees for contributing to the growth of the Assemblies.



Celebrating the people who have over the years gone the extra mile to offer their skills, talents, and ideas, would motivate the staff to give off their best.



Mr Daniel Ofosu Adjei, Western Regional Budget Analyst, said this when a team from the Ministry of Finance and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) had this year's Regional composite budget hearing of 2021-2024 for five Assemblies at Tarkwa.



He said the event would create a platform for the ordinary citizens to add their views to the MMDA's budget before it is approved by Assembly members.



He said holding quarterly Town hall meetings to render accounts to the residents would encourage them to pay their levies and rates to finance more projects.



He entreated the Assemblies to find ways to improve upon their Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to supplement what the central government gave for development.



The Municipal and District Budget Analyst for Prestea Huni-Valley, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Wassa Amenfi Central, Wassa Amenfi East, and Wassa Amenfi West, led their respective management to present their composite budgets.



The team after listening to the five Assemblies, recommended for the adaptation of the Department of Gender into their budget to ensure that the needs of women and children were properly addressed.



Delivering the welcome address, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, said regulation 17 (3) of the Public Financial Management Regulations provided the basis for the organization of budget hearings.



This, he said, affords MMDA's the opportunity to present a draft of their annual budget to the RCC and relevant ministries for quality assurance purposes.



He further stated that Ghana’s development over the years had been driven by good policies and programmes supported by prudent budget policies.



The programme was attended by traditional authorities, society organizations, heads of department, and Assembly members.

