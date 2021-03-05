General News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: GNA

MMDAs exist to accelerate local development - Planning Officer

File photo of people engaging in communal labour

The Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Assemblies exist to accelerate local development; Mrs Sibawehi Khadijah Assistant Development Planning Officer, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has stated.



Mrs. Khadijah explained that the MMDAs have a mandate to formulate and execute plans, programmes, and strategies for the effective mobilization of resources necessary for the overall development of their jurisdiction.



They also perform deliberative, legislative, and executive functions, Mrs Khadijah stated during stakeholders engagement for Kakasunanka, Nmlitsakpo, Sebrepor, Bethlehem and Gbetsile (KAMSBEG) Zonal Council members.



The KAMSBEG Stakeholders’ Engagement was also to analyze the 2022- 2025 Medium Term Plan (MTP) by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly which was in line with the Local Government Act 936 (2016).



The stakeholders’ engagement on the MTP was attended by Opinion Leaders, Unit Committee Members, Departmental Heads and Assembly Members.



Mrs Khadijah explained that the MMDAs also exercise political and administrative authority in the jurisdiction, provide guidance, give direction to, and supervise the other administrative authorities in the area.



She however noted that in spite of the constitutional obligation imposed on the MMDAs, some of them are faced with numerous challenges the seemingly delay in execution of projects.



Mr. Noble Atsu Ahadzi, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Budget Analyst said the Assembly need funds to undertake its mandate of local development especially at the various Electoral Areas.



Mr. Ahadzi noted that, it was important for the Municipal Assembly to develop Medium Term Plan to guide the Assembly in its quest to develop the various communities.