MIEA NECESITADOS Foundation and partners organize free health screening for Zaabu Zongo residents

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor

In a remarkable display of collaborative healthcare efforts, the MIEA NECESSITADOS Foundation, in partnership with the Ablekuma Central Municipal Health Directorate and St. Thomas Eye Hospital, orchestrated a free health screening event on Tuesday, April 16, for the residents of Abossay Okai Zaabu Zongo Community located within the Ablekuma Central of the Greater Accra Region.



The event, aimed at promoting health awareness and preventive care, drew a significant turnout despite the challenging weather conditions that loomed over the day.



The collaboration between partners enabled attendees to undergo screenings for blood sugar levels, eye examinations, tuberculosis, HIV, malaria, and more.



Despite initial expectations of 300 participants, the event managed to cater to the needs of 250 individuals by the day's end, showcasing the community's eagerness to prioritize their health and well-being.



Health Information Officer for the Ablekuma Central Municipal Health Directorate, Agyemang Prempeh shedding light on the activities of the day, emphasized the importance of health screenings in detecting underlying health conditions early on.



He highlighted the prevalence of undetected health issues such as hypertension and diabetes within the community, underscoring the significance of regular health check-ups to mitigate the risks associated with these conditions.



In an exclusive interview with Cindy Ayebi, the Officer in charge of the Outreach Program at St. Thomas Eye Hospital, expressed her appreciation for the initiative and commended the organizers for their dedication to community health.



Ayebi emphasized the importance of outreach programs in bridging the gap between healthcare services and individuals who may be hesitant to seek medical attention in traditional settings.



Founder and Executive Director of the MIEA NECESSITADOS Foundation, Mispa Sekyibea Ampem Darko, articulated the foundation's commitment to extending healthcare services to underserved communities.



With a focus on early detection and intervention, the foundation provided not only health screenings but also facilitated free health insurance registration and renewal through the support of the Ghana National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for attendees, ensuring continued access to essential healthcare services.



The resounding success of the health screening event in Abossay Okai Zaabu Zongo serves as a testament to the transformative impact of community-driven healthcare initiatives.



By fostering a culture of health consciousness and accessibility, the collaborative efforts of the foundation, health directorate, and eye hospital have paved the way for a healthier and more resilient community.



As the sun set on a day filled with empowerment and support, the echoes of gratitude and hope reverberated throughout Zaabu Zongo, inspiring individuals to prioritize their health and well-being for a brighter future.



The event stands as a beacon of unity and compassion, exemplifying the profound impact of collective action in improving the lives of all residents.