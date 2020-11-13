General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

MFWA dismisses audit report against Domelevo

Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has kicked against the publication of a purported audit report against the Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, and six others.



Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah said the so-called audit report ought to be treated with a pinch of salt questioning the credibility of the report.



“We know where this whole thing is coming from, one can only treat it with a pinch of salt at this stage,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.



An audit report conducted by a private firm, K&A Accounting Services has revealed that the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, together with his six deputies have spent an amount of GH¢3.3 million on foreign travels.



The said amount was used from January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020.



Per the report quoted by Daily Graphic, the Auditor-General’s 5-day travel to Malawi was for personal reasons but was funded by the Audit Service.



The report highlighted that Domelevo’s vacation “was a five-day trip to Malawi, which cost GH¢18,427 in air travels, hotels and per diem of $930, fully funded by the Ghana Audit Service. The appointment letter of the Auditor-General, Mr. Domelevo, was not available to enable us to confirm the legitimacy of the payments.”



The Executive Director of the Center for Democratic Development, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh has jumped to the defense of the Auditor General describing the reports as a “Cheap, crass smear campaign” against the anti-corruption crusader.



Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh in a Facebook post added: "Corruption predictably fighting back. They have no shame.”

