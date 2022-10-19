MCE rallies for support to develop Jomoro Municipality

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region, Madam Louisa Iris Arde, has called on the good people of the area to rally behind her to develop the area.



Madam Louisa Iris Arde was nominated by President Akufo-Addo and confirmed by the Assembly Members of Jomoro on Friday, October 15, 2022 to succeed Mr. Ernest Kofie who was nominated and confirmed in late 2017.



She is the first-ever Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Jomoro Municipality.



Accounting for her one-year stewardship on October 15th, 2022 at Half Assini, Madam Louisa Iris Arde who became the Jomoro NPP Constituency Communications Director prior to the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections, gave thanks to God for the honour and protecting her till date.



She also gave thanks to President Akufo-Addo for giving her the opportunity to serve the good people of Jomoro.



"Today is exactly one year since I became the MCE of Jomoro and I thank God for protecting me and my family till date. I thank His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving me the opportunity to serve the good people of Jomoro Municipality. I'm so so grateful, God bless the NPP government," she acknowledged.



She took the opportunity to commend the staff of Jomoro Municipal Assembly for supporting her to do so many physical projects for the Municipality.



Madam Louisa Iris Arde speaking to some newsmen in the area, seized the opportunity to highlight some of the projects she has executed for the area since 2021 October 15th.



"Renovation of 5 bedroom house for Medical Superintendent at Half-Assini completed and handed over.....Lobbied for and funded by Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GHANA GAS)", she said.



"I have constructed six-seater water closest toilet facility for BEMANT Basic School with overhead tank and accessible water. I have built six-seater WC toilet facility at MANS Basic School with overhead tank", she stated.



She added, "three-unit classroom block and 6 seater WC toilet facility with overhead tank and accessible water at Ndumsuazo on-going funded by Assembly. Construction of three-bedroom house to be fully furnished for the Municipal Director of Education at Half-Assini on-going funded by Assembly.



"Nursery block started by my predecessor at Ekpu is being continued. CHPS Compound started by my predecessor at New Kabenlasuazo is also being continued".



She emphasized, "electricity extension assessment has been done at 27 Communities awaiting the actual work. Lobbied by me. Rural telephony network assessment has been done in 14 Communities. 3 erected at Old Ankasa, Ellonyi and New Kabenlasuazo & awaiting commissioning. Lobbied by me.



"350 dual desks distributed to school. 19 wheelchairs distributed to PWDs. Financial assistance to 12 PWDs students. Secured 10 permanent employment in local government for Jomoro youth.



"To increase revenue, the Assembly has ventured into poultry farming with 650 birds. Secured first-ever TVET school for Jomoro. Distribution of streets bulbs to Communities. Secured funding to pave Tikobo No 1 market".



She concluded by appealing to the residents of the area to continue to support her and the NPP government to do more projects in the area.