MCE promises to settle long-standing dispute between farmers and herdsmen in Kintampo

Regional News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Adams Hamid Wumpini

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo North, Hon. Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw has assured the people of the Kintampo North Municipality of a lasting peace between farmers and herdsmen in the area.



Hon. Baffoe Ameyaw, known widely as Hon Koola, gave the assurance whilst delivering his speech during the 38th farmers' day celebration at Kobeda Number 2 in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region on Friday, December 2, 2022.



Over the years, there has been a raging impasse between farmers and herdsmen in the Kintampo North Municipality which has become one of the major security concerns on the table of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC). Several measures including several meetings with farmers, herdsmen and other stakeholders by the MUSEC have been taken to tackle the matter but to no avail.



The honourable MCE, in his speech, said,



"Let me also use this occasion to appeal to all and sundry that, with the issue of the herdsmen and the farmers, the Kintampo Municipal assembly, the MUSEC have engaged several times with the herdsmen and I know that this year, the fight between the herdsmen and the farmers will reduce."



He further appealed to the people to help fight against bushfires in the Municipality.



"I would like to entreat everybody here to guard against bushfires and bush burning which are yearly rituals in the whole country. Let us all try to be each other's keeper and save the municipality from spending needless sums of money on the operations of anti-bush fire squads each year in preventing and controlling bushfires," he said.