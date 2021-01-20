General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

MCE promises to build Accra's first school for the blind

Sandra Owusu Ahinkorah interacting with some school heads

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly?Hon. Sandra Owusu Ahinkorah today, January 20, 2021 pledged to build the First School for the Blind in Dzorwulu and for that matter Accra.



She disclosed this when she visited the Dzorwulu Special as part of her tour of some selected schools in her municipality following the re-opening of School when they were shut in the wake of the Covid Pandemic.



Sandra Owusu Ahinkorah visited about 6 schools and was happy about how both teachers and students were adhering to the Covid protocols.



However?at the Dzorwulu Special School she said she has done extensive consultations with stakeholders towards the construction of the School for the Blind with Treat the Kids and Women Foundation a Non-governmental Organisation ready to partner towards the realisation of that dream.



'There are a lot of brilliant visually impaired children roaming our streets for arms. Their talents are being wasted. someone must stand in the gab and that is why I am passionate about this project. I am calling on everyone who shares in this vision to come on board'



The MCE was accompanied on the tour by her Municipal Coordinating Director and Directors of Education and Health. Also present were all Assembly members representing the 13 electoral areas of the Municipality.



