MCE, presidential staffer battle for Lower Manya Krobo NPP parliamentary seat

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region will in the 2024 parliamentary elections present a new face following earlier appearances like Ghana's former Ambassador to South-Korea, Dedo Difie Agyarko-Kusi, her brother, the late MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko and the former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Ayertey.



To further the party’s quest to clinch the seat which has remained elusive since 1996, three individuals have put themselves up before delegates for consideration for the opportunity to lead the party after nominations for the orphan constituencies were opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 and scheduled to close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.



The three include the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh, the head of assets at the Jubilee House, Robert Adjase Tetteyfio and Linda Adadevor, an entrepreneur.



Joining the race for the party’s 2024 parliamentary slot, Simon Kweku Tetteh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and a first-time contender, picked up his forms which he later submitted at the local constituency's office.



Backed by a large crowd of vociferous followers, he said he was motivated to

contest the primaries after careful consultations with various party stakeholders.



"I also picked up my form in consultation with the Constituents, the regional arm of the party and other stakeholders,” he told journalists after the handing over his completed forms.



Having risen through the party ranks as a polling station chairman, a constituency assistant secretary for 12 years and an Assembly member for the same period before assuming the position of the MCE in 2017, the motivated aspiring parliamentary candidate proclaimed that the experiences he has garnered over the years were enough to aid the party to snatch the elusive seat from the NDC.



Pointing to his unprecedented infrastructural developments in the municipality, Tetteh noted that his track record over the years as Municipal Chief Executive was his silver lining.



He urged his followers to engage in healthy politicking devoid of insults and personal attacks.



The Head of Assets at the Jubilee House, Robert Adjase Tetteyfio, also a first-time contender, has vowed to mount a spirited but clean campaign to sway the delegates in his favour.



Trumpeting his confidence to win the primaries a courageous, Adjase said, "The race is not yet over but I know I'll win, I'll win the primaries and win the seats for NP".



He appealed to the delegates to give him the nod to lead the party into the 2024 parliamentary elections to enable him snatch the seat from the opposition NDC.



He also called for unity within the party which he said remains one of his trump cards.



Constituency chairman for Lower Manya Krobo, Emmanuel Siakwa urged the aspirants to engage in a clean campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks.



According to him, incidents of personal attacks did not auger well for the party in the past and hence must be avoided to ensure the party's unity after the primaries.



The aspirants procured the nomination forms after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of three thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 3,000.00) together with a non-refundable filing fee of thirty-five thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵35,000.00) to the party.