MCE fights 'dirty' with anti-galamsey crusader over arrest of Chinese illegal miners

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) for Bekwai, Kwaku Kyei Baffour, has reportedly engaged in a heated confrontation with an Obuasi-based anti-galamsey crusader, Kwasi Aboagye, over the arrest of some illegal miners in the municipality.



According to a report filed by the Chronicle Newspaper on July 31, 2023, the clash occurred following the arrest of three Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians involved in illegal mining activities at Achiase, near Bekwai.



The report explained that Kwesi Aboagye, who doubles as the President of the Adansi Progressive Association (APA), together with his team and accompanied by policemen and National Investigation Bureau (NIB) personnel from Obuasi, conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the illegal miners.



However, when he was confronted by some alleged elders representing the Omanhene of Bekwai and later a Taskforce from the Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Aboagye refused to release the arrested Chinese nationals, expressing doubts about the authorities' commitment to curbing illegal mining.



The report added that he cited their lack of action in the face of widespread degradation and pleas from local residents, which compelled him to intervene.



In response to the said allegations on Angel FM, the MCE Kwaku Kyei Baffour refuted Aboagye's claims, asserting that his Taskforce was conducting a routine check to drive away the Chinese miners when they encountered him coincidentally.



The MCE is reported to have accused the anti-galamsey crusader of disrespect, discrimination, and extorting money from illegal miners.



The confrontation, according to the report, escalated as both parties exchanged harsh words on live radio.



The MCE threatened to have Aboagye arrested by the police for not seeking permission from authorities before making the arrests of the said illegal miners.



"Aboagye doesn’t respect; if he really respects, he would have consulted the police administration and my office before making those arrests. You don’t know your job. You wouldn’t have said this if you have brains. I’ll make the police commander invite you, Crazy guy.



"I am going to the Police Commander; I’ll let him be arrested. Why didn’t you seek permission from authorities before going on with such an activity? Is Aboagye credible? Foolish Aboagye," the Chronicle quoted the MCE to have said on air.



In turn, Aboagye is also alleged to have retaliated, calling the MCE "crazy" and urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss him for allegedly condoning illegal mining activities in the area.



"You are also a crazy MCE. What have been your contributions? President Akufo-Addo must sack you."



